Matt Prentice becomes an all-star on and off the golf course

Wayne Central senior Matt Prentice was a three-sport athlete for the Eagles, playing baseball, bowling, and golf. He was able to bowl in the winter and qualified for sectionals in fall golf for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to compete in the sectional tournament or play baseball.

“I would have been really disappointed if I didn’t get to play golf this year because I finally played the way I wanted to,” said Prentice. “It was a really, really great feeling because that was my goal.”

As excited as Prentice was, his teammates were almost as thrilled. Prentice has autism and his teammates have always been inclusive and supportive.

“You just get to make a bond with your teammates because they’re so encouraging,” said Prentice. “Some of them are my best friends.”

Above everything else, sports have instilled him with a sense of confidence and self.

“Coaches and players don’t judge you based on how you act, it’s just based on how well you play,” said Prentice. “I’m able to show that I can be as good as other players. I can just be me.”

