Mason drained five three-pointers, including one from beyond his own free throw line to end the third quarter

Boys Basketball

Thomas 69, Victor 64

Shawn Mason had a stellar night for the Titans, sinking a buzzer-beater from beyond his own free throw line to end the third quarter and putting up 13 points in the fourth quarter to hand Victor their first loss of the season.

Mason finished with 27 points for Thomas, which led 34-27 at the half. Victor chipped away at the lead and tied the game at 42 with 1.5 seconds left in the third, until Mason heaved the ball off the inbounds pass, finding the bottom of the net.

BUZZER-BEATER: With 1.5 secs left in the 3rd quarter, Shawn Mason of @HoopsTitans drained it from beyond his own free throw line.



His game-high 27 points helped knock off undefeated Victor 69-64.@News_8 @SecVBBasketball @ThomasTitans @PrimetimeBall_ @ThomasAthletics @WCSDProud pic.twitter.com/BjGYl8jCB1 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) February 2, 2023

Thomas built their lead up to 59-52 with 2:15 to play, but Victor’s pressure led to two quick buckets to make it 59-56. That’s when Mason called stepped up yet again, drilling a three-pointer with 1:30 to play.

Victor was able to cut the deficit to just three points in the final 20 seconds. The Blue Devils had a look to tie the game, but the strong Thomas perimeter defense forced a contested shot that didn’t touch the rim.

Mason hit five three-pointers on the evening to tally his 27 points. Jackson Mulcahy netted 14 points, the only other Titan in double figures.

Garret Clar had 17 points for the Blue Devils, followed by AJ Queri with 15 points, Brennan Hopkins with 14 and Cam Ryan scoring 13.

Thomas (11-5) has won its last three games and will play rivals Schroeder on Friday.

Victor (13-1) became the final large school team in Section V to lose a game this season. They will look to bounce back at Hilton on Friday. Rochester Academy Charter School is 13-0 in Class C1.

Penfield 70, Schroeder 63

Tied at 26 late in the second quarter, the Patriots took over at the end of the half, going on a 13-1 run which proved to be the difference in Wednesday night’s showdown.

The Warriors led 13-12 after the first quarter despite scoring just three points in the first 4:45 of the game.

Offense picked up in the second as both teams found success from beyond the arc, but Penfield’s run made it 39-27 at halftime. The Patriots finished with nine three-pointers on the night.

Schroeder was able to cut the lead to just four points as they trailed 45-41 after three quarters, but they could never get back in front.

Trevor Hofer led Penfield with 18 points on the evening. Derek Torres netted 14 points, Jackson Benganny scored 13 points, and Caden Harrington had nine points and ten assists.

Schroeder’s Gio Schillaci led all scorers with 20 points, sinking six three-pointers on the night. Jake Insley tallied 17 points for the Warriors while Jon McCaffrey added ten.

Penfield (8-7) earned their second straight victory, bouncing back from a four-game losing streak. They will travel to Brighton on Friday.

Schroeder (10-5) had its three-game winning streak snapped, they’ll battle Thomas on the same evening.