Mason Blankenberg leads the way with 22 points to help Wayne win their season opener 71-38

The Eagles broke the game open with a 15-2 run coming out of halftime

Mason Blankenberg led the way with 22 points as Wayne defeated Rochester Prep in their season opener 71-38.

Wayne’s Nathan Coleman hit a corner three as the Eagles started off the game on a 7-0 run. Wayne would lead 12-10 after the first quarter.

The Eagles began to pull away in the second quarter taking a 31-22 lead going into the halfway mark.

Coming out of halftime, the Eagles went on 15-2 run to extend the lead to 46-24. Wayne led 48-28 after three quarters.

Wayne’s Paul Ostrowski finished with 14 points while Jami Walker was the leading scorer for Rochester Prep with 12 points.

Wayne will take on Webster Schroeder at home next Wednesday.