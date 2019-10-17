Marion soccer star Chloe DeLyser didn’t officially break national goals record

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marion soccer star Chloe DeLyser made all of Western New York proud when she broke the high school national goals record for girls soccer Tuesday night.

There it is 😍 talk about a beautiful shot for the record books pic.twitter.com/PYQjwYLbLZ — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) October 15, 2019

Except, she didn’t officially break the record. It’s complicated.

The official record, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), was 316. DeLyser scored five goals Tuesday to go from 314 to 319.

However, a young lady was discovered in Kansas City named Kassi Ginther who scored 319 goals in her career.

The NFHS contacted New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), who passed along to us, that they only recognize a high school career as 9th through 12th grade.

“For purposes of high school records through the National Federation of State High School Associations, a high school career is limited to four seasons, grades 9-12,” was the statement texted to News 8’s Alexa Ross.

DeLyser scored 66 of her 319 goals in 7th and 8th grade.

Both the former NFHS record holder–Esmeralda Gonzales from Fort Worth, Texas (with 316 goals)–and Ginther (with 319 goals) were only allowed to play four years of varsity sports. Texas prohibits junior high school varsity athletes. Missouri lets an athlete start whenever, but can only play four years.

DeLyser will likely score goal No. 320 and a whole bunch more when she plays again Friday, but breaking the official four year goal record seems nearly impossible. She would have to average around nine goals per game throughout sectional and state playoffs.

Barring something unexpected, DeLyser will still conclude her career having scored the most goals for a girls soccer player in the recorded history of the USA.

It just won’t be recognized as the official record by the NFHS and there are, at least, two other players who likely would have scored more if their states allowed six seasons of varsity play.