Maria Karipidis, a sophomore for the Honeoye Falls-Lime girls soccer team is News 8’s Player of the Week.

Karipidis scored two goals and added three assists in the Cougars’ 6-0 win over Greece Odyssey. Friday’s win marked the team’s fourth straight shutout and their sixth of the season.

She also played a key role in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Batavia, recording one goal and one assist.