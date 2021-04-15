Lyons girls volleyball remains perfect with win over East Rochester

Lyons moved to 13-0 on the season with a sweep of East Rochester. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lyons girls volleyball team continued their domination this season with a straight-set victory over East Rochester.

The Lions won the first ten points of the first game and never looked back, winning the first set 25-9.

The Bombers fought hard but Lyons won the final two sets 25-12 and 25-11.

Lyons has a perfect record this season at 13-0 and has won almost every set this season. They’ve been taken to four sets just twice this season and hasn’t seen a fifth set yet.