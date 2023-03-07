Boys Basketball

Class C State Qualifier: Lyons 82, Northstar 71

Lyons led by seven in the first half then pulled away in the second to move on to the final of two Class C state qualifier games.

Up 38-31 at halftime, Northstar kept it close and was still down just seven at 47-40 midway through the third. Then, the Lions raced away on a 14-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Lyons was up 74-52 midway through the fourth before Northstar sunk a flurry of shots late to lose by eleven.

Lyons (23-1), the Class C3 champs ranked fourth in the state, will play Pembroke, the Class C2 champs, in the final of two Class C crossover games. That game will be played on Thursday at Avon High School at 6:30 p.m.

Northstar’s season comes to a close with a 16-9 record, with their Class C1 championship trophy in hand.

Girls Basketball

Class B State Qualifier: Waterloo 48, Hornell 38

Addison Bree and Natalie DiSanto caught fire in the second half for the Tigers, as the defending state runner-up moved onto the Far West Regionals.

The Tigers trailed by ten at the half and were down 30-19 with 5:17 left in the third quarter. Then, they turned on the jets, scoring the final 14 points of the third quarter to lead 33-30 heading into the fourth. Bree hit a trio of three-pointers to lead the charge.

NiSanto closed off the 17-0 run with a triple early in the fourth, giving Waterloo a 36-30 lead. However, the Red Raiders fought back with the next six points to tie the game at 36.

Jazzmyn Lewis put Waterloo back in front with two free throws, followed by a Logan Amidon putback for a 40-36 lead. Jordyn Dyring answered for Hornell with a pair of free throws to make it 40-38 with 1:25 to play.

However, DiSanto sunk her second three-pointer of the fourth to put Waterloo up by five and comfortably in front for good.

Bree had 15 points, all via the three, while DiSanto finished with 13 points. Lewis and Morgan Caraballo had seven points each.

Reagan Evingham led a balanced scoring attack with nine points for the Red Raiders. Payton Bentley had eight points and seven rebounds, Selena Maldonado had seven points, four assists, and three rebounds, while Maddie Moore had four points and ten rebounds.

Waterloo (23-1) will play the Section VI representative on Saturday, March 11th at 5:00 p.m. at Buffalo State University. Hornell, which won their first sectional title in program history, ends their season with a 15-9 record.