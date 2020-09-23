Low risk sports approved in Greece, student athletes celebrate

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Dylan Rice’s senior soccer season rested on the call made by the Greece Central School District on Tuesday evening.

To him, starting the seasons means everything, he said. “Because the last couple months haven’t been able to play a game, and with this college recruiting process on the line this would be a huge season for them to come out and see me play.”

Rice and his fellow Greece students tailgated the live streamed decision — blankets, beverages, masks and all — waiting on their district to make the call.

“I’m not the only one, all the other athletes around here haven’t played since March. It’s been so long since we got a game in,” Rice said.

Update: fall sports are a go in Greece. We’ll show you the moment these student-athletes found out they’d have a season this year, on @News_8 at 11. https://t.co/4SxmaeuBZc — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 23, 2020

Inside the meeting, among the topics of conversation were financials — extra costs associated with restarting estimated to be about $17,000.

As well as how they’d use and divide up the facilities safely. Greece-specific rules include:

limited access to indoor space

coaches meeting with parents to go over guidelines

no out of season conditioning at indoor Greece facilities

“I’m not used to going back to school without football, it’s different and it’s tough,” Junior football player Nate Alonci said. He knows his football season is pushed back to March and decide to join the tailgate to support his classmates — waiting for the decision.

And it finally came, low-risk falls sports were approved in Greece — the fourth-quarter finish those student athletes wanted.

Now the real work — the work on the field — begins.