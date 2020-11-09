Low and moderate risk winter sports cleared to begin Nov. 30

Basketball, hockey, competitive cheer, and wrestling will continue to be evaluated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association confirmed on Monday afternoon that low and moderate risk winter sports will begin on November 30.

Bowling, gymnastics, indoor track and field, skiing, and swimming and diving all received the green light after the NYSPHSAA spoke with state officials.

Basketball, hockey, wrestling, and competitive cheerleading are classified as high risk sports, and have not yet been authorized to play. The start date will continue to be examined as the state provides further clearance.

The full statement can be read below.