Longtime local ref surprised with Hall of Fame induction

Bob Menz poses for a picture after receiving word he would be inducted into the Greater Rochester Chapter of the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Bob Menz, who is battling Stage 4 prostate cancer, was floored by the announcement

ONTARIO CENTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was just a regular Thursday night lacrosse game for Bob Menz. He wrapped up his duties officiating the Geneva/Wayne tilt and was off to his car to head home.

That’s when he was greeted by his fellow members of the Genesee Valley Lacrosse Officials Association who had a big surprise for him.

Menz was going to be inducted into the Greater Rochester Chapter of the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

The referee of over 40 years, who is also battling Stage 4 prostate cancer, was floored that all of his friends and colleagues came out for the surprise.

“I didn’t know I was being inducted. I was quite verklempt, to say the least,” Menz said. “It’s quite moving to have everyone here considering they have families, they have wives, here it is a Thursday night they’ve got to go to work in the morning. I’m just speechless at how great the men are and how giving they are to me.”

Menz played lacrosse at Webster Thomas, Monroe Community College, and Cortland State. He has also coached the sport and is a strong advocate for getting new officials into the game.

“If you like to run, if you like to help out kids, it’s a great way to get a little get activity, pay for your gasoline, and stay in the game of lacrosse.”

If you have any interest in officiating you can visit the Genesee Valley Lacrosse Officials Association’s website.