WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The girls New York State Public High School Association Swimming and Diving championships were at the Webster Aquatic Center on Saturday.

15 swimmers and divers qualified for the meet from Section V along with two relay teams.

Fairport’s Kaleigh Lawrence had the highest finish of an Section V competitor in the individual events taking 5th place in the 50 yard freestyle. The sophomore also finished in 8th in the 100 yard freestyle.

Also, the Fairport 200 yard relay team comprised of Lawrence, Charlotte Larzelere, Mikayla Little, and Alyssa Galley took 4th in the event.

Meredith Hogan of Victor claimed 9th place in the 200 yard freestyle while Marcy’s Elli Knausz finished 13th. Hogan also had an 11th place finish in the 100 yard butterfly.

Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Natalie Gilbert finished in 10th place in the 500 yard freestyle.