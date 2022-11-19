WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 38 Section V girl swimmers competed in this weekend’s NYSPHASAA State Championship. The state meet was held at the Webster Aquatic Center.

The best finish of the day belonged to the Victor-Bloomfield 200 freestyle relay team that consisted of Eileen Kopp, Meredith Hogan, Mandy Miller, and Erin DeHollander. The quartet finished in second place with a time of 1:38.41.

Webster’s 200 medley relay team with Vivian Nguyen, Marin Bedford, Nakisha Dinh, and Claire Gorton took third place in their event.

The top two individual finishers of the day belonged to Brighton’s Mingna Xu and DeHollander of Victor-Bloomfield. Xu claimed 4th place in the 100 butterfly and 5th in the 100 backstroke while DeHollander grabbed an 8th place finish in the 200 individual medley.