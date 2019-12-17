Local football star Seven McGee transferring back to California

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School football star Seven McGee is transferring back out west.

Bill Gunn, Athletic Director for Centennial High School in Corona, California, says the junior running back officially enrolled at the school and arrived Monday.

McGee, who has already committed to the University of Oregon, is listed as the No. 2 ranked running back in his class for the entire country, according to scouting website 247 Sports.

McGee was ruled ineligible earlier this year due to a transfer rule. Following a successful sophomore season with the East High Eagles, McGee moved to California to enroll in a prep school.

After a short stint there — that included a misconduct investigation that involved the prep school’s football coach, principal, assistant principal and athletic director — McGee returned to Rochester for his junior year.

Several appeals were filed but all were shot down as McGee missed the entirety of his junior season.

