ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Livonia plated six runners in the 6th inning to comeback and defeat Wayland-Cohocton 5-2 at Innovative Field on Friday night.

It was the 2nd time this season that the Bulldogs beat Way-Co. The two teams will meet one final time in the regular season on May 18th at Livonia High School.

It was a scoreless ball game until the 4th inning when Way-Co’s Charles Mulford knocked a RBI single to right for the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Charles Feinman scored off a wild pitch to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

The score would remain that way until the 6th inning as Livonia got hot at the plate. To begin the rally, Jack Kearney smoked a RBI double that landed in the warning track to give the Bulldogs their first run of the game.

The ensuing batter, Alex Benitez clobbered a double of his own to left center to bring home Kearney and tie the game at 2. Just a few pitches later, Matthew Bean hit a single to left that allowed Benitez to trot home for the go-ahead run. Livonia scored all five of their runs in the 6th inning.

Connor Benitez had a stellar day on the mound for Livonia pitching a complete game to go along with 13 strikeouts.

Livonia (8-4) grabbed their 3rd straight win and will hit the road to take on Le Roy on Saturday, May 6th.

Wayland-Cohocton (9-2) will look to get back on track against Wellsvile at home on Monday, May 8th.