AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — Last year’s runner-ups from Class C, the Livonia/Avon Lakers began their season on a high note with a convincing win over Aquinas 19-7.

The Lakers started fast holding an 8-3 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Livonia/Avon held the Lil’ Irish to just one goal to make it a 12-4 game heading into halftime.

Although Aquinas outscored the Lakers 2-1 in the third, Livonia/Avon finished the game strong on a 6-1 run.

Justin Skelly led all scorers with seven goals for the Lakers. Derrick Wigley did his part with four goals while Christian Rumfola pitched in three scores.

Tano Auriso and Noah Olbrich both had two goals a piece for the Lil’ Irish.

Livonia will hit the road and face Haverling for their next game on Thursday, March 31st. Aquinas will play home opener on Tuesday, March 29th where they will also face Haverling.