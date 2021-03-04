Leadership, Mendon and Kearney tally wins ahead of sectionals

Boys Basketball

Leadership 80, McQuaid 76

Senior night was good to the Lions, as they defeated the Knights for the second time this season. Sean Smith led the team and the Class of 2021 with 24 points. Mo McKinney scored his 1000th point on a free throw and netted 17, while Khalid Ortiz-Price scored 14.

McQuaid fought hard until the very end. Keith Warren led all scorers with 25 points, while Joe Cairns followed with 20.

Girls Basketball

Pittsford Mendon 85, Pittsford Sutherland 39

The Vikings dominated Game Two of the Rainbow Classic over at Sutherland. Lexi Green led the way with 18 points, with Anaya Coleman scored 15 in the monster win. Ellen Henry and Danielle Strauf also netted double digits.

Mendon moves to 10-0 on the season with two regular season contests remaining.

Bishop Kearney 73, Mercy 60

Marianna Freeman led a Kings second half charge and scored a game high 27 points to lead BK over Mercy in Brighton Wednesday night.

Kaia Goode added 25 points of her own. She and Freeman keyed a 17-3 third quarter run that flipped a four point deficit to a nine point lead. The Kings held Mercy at arm’s length the rest of the game.

Katie Whitaker had 22 points and 12 rebounds to pace Mercy. Audrey Hintz also had a double-double with 11 points and 13 boards for the Monarchs.

With Saniaa Wilson and Taylor Norris unavailable, the only size at BK’s disposal was sophomore Caydence Hadley. She played well, but fouled out less than a minute into the fourth quarter with the Kings only up by nine.

Kearney instead swarmed the 6-foot-5 inch Whitaker with double teams and made enough shots in the fourth quarter to prevent a comeback. It made the win a bit more impressive.

The Kings have not got many games in, but they’ve won them all. The second win over Mercy this season makes Bishop Kearney 5-0.

The Monarchs had a four game win streak snapped and dropped to 7-3. Their only Section Five losses this year are against BK.