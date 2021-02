Maurice McKinney Jr. dribbles in for a layup against Bishop Kearney. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One day after suffering a tough loss to East, Leadership responded with a quality 68-63 win over Bishop Kearney.

After taking a 29-28 advantage into halftime, the Lions pulled away in the second half.

Maurice McKinney Jr. led the Lions with 33 points, with Sean Smith adding 14. Xavier Gissendaner picked up 24 points in a loss for the Kings.

Leadership moves to 2-2 on the season while Bishop Kearney falls to 1-5.