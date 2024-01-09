The senior scored 47 of his team's 55 points in a historic performance

LE ROY, N.Y. (WROC) — Merritt Holly Jr. had a performance for the ages this week to lift his team to a comeback victory on Friday.

Holly Jr. scored 47 points in a 55-52 victory as the Knights erased a double-digit deficit to take down Rochester Prep.

His 47 points ties the school record that was set by Tim McCulley in 1963. The senior forward made 18 of 23 shots from the field as he scored over 85% of his team’s points.

He also had the final eight points of the game and the go-ahead bucket with less than 40 seconds remaining. Holly Jr. also grabbed 18 rebounds in the win. Earlier in the week, he had 28 points in a win over Perry.

Holly Jr. is averaging over 30 points and 12 rebounds per game, guiding the Oatkan Knights to a 7-2 record to start the season. He also netted 43 points in a victory over Livonia earlier this season.

His Herculean performance is more than enough to make him our Player of the Week.