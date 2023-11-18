Far West Regionals

Class C: Salamanca 21, Le Roy 13

Payton Bradley caught the game-winning touchdown from Maddox Isaac with just six seconds remaining to send the Warriors to the state semifinals.

“There’s only one team in the entire state that’s going to end the season with a win,” said Le Roy head coach Michael Humphrey. “Unfortunately, it was not us. That’s a hell of a team, very well-coached. They stopped what we did best, which is run the ball off-tackle.”

The Oatkan Knights scored the game’s first touchdown in the second quarter when Andrew Strollo capped off a 62-yard drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown to make it 7-0.

Salamanca answered on the ensuing possession when Isaac found Arlen Newark on fourth and 5 from for a 45-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 7.

The Oatkan Knights got back in front in the third quarter, taking advantage of a Salamanca special teams mistake when a low snap was fielded by their punter with their knee on the ground.

Strollo plunged in another short rushing touchdown to make it 13-7, as the extra point was blocked. Strollo finished the game with 19 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Anthony Piazza also had a strong game on the ground for the Knights, with 19 carries for 77 yards.

Faced with a short field, the Warriors answered with a 33-yard rushing touchdown by Isaac to tie the game up at 13. Salamanca’s extra point was also blocked.

The game stayed that way until the final minute of the game. With ten seconds to play, the Warriors went to the air as Bradley was wide-open in the end zone to give Salamanca the game. The Warriors converted the two-point conversion for a 21-13 final.

The Knights finish the season with an 11-1 record and their first sectional title since 2014.

“It means the world,” said Humphrey. “A sectional championship is something to be proud of and the fact that we made it to this regional game and had a chance to win means a whole lot to these guys, the community, and myself.”

The Oatkan Knights will graduate 14 seniors, whom Humphrey praised for their leadership.

“They obviously had the tangibles- big, strong, athletic, tough kids,” he said. “Off the field, they’ve been working at this since they were ten years old. The attitude that they brought every single day, that’s why we’re in this game. Every team’s got talent. These guys just knew what it took and that’s what I’ll remember the most about them. That’s what we’ll miss next year.”