Lamb signs deal with Pistons

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – NOVEMBER 19: Anthony Lamb #3 of the Vermont Catamounts shoots over Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on November 19, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Anthony Lamb has found an NBA home.

The Greece Athena grad signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Detroit Pistons on Monday. He will join fellow Rochestarian Isaiah Stewart in Detroit.

The Exhibit 10 contract gives Lamb a shot to make the NBA roster, but assures him a spot in the NBA G-League for further development if he does not make the Pistons.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Lamb said via text with News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown Monday night. “I’m going to give it everything I have to make it last.”

Lamb was a four-year star at the University of Vermont, leading the Catamounts to two conference championships. He was also named America East Conference player of the year twice.

He was part of the most unusual draft prep in NBA history. Lamb took part in a virtual combine and was one of many who had to show their worth to NBA scouts with only solo workouts.

Pistons training camp will begin December 1st and the NBA season is expected to start three weeks later.