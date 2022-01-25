Kucmerowski’s phenomenal save powers Portside over Fairport

Danny Kucmerowski's diving save helps Royals top Fairport 3-1

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Trailing 2-0 in the second period, it looked like Fairport was finally going to get on the board.

They had a breakaway, but Danny Kucmerowski made a great save only to be followed up by a better effort on the rebound. With Kucmerowski out of position after making the initial stop, Nathaniel Russo had a wide-open net on the rebound until Kucmerowski dived back for the phenomenal stop.

His effort led the way as Portside won 3-1 to move to 9-4-1 on the season.

Ryan Plouffe and Henry Schultz scored in the first period to give the Royals the advantage.

Kucmerowski’s efforts kept things still 2-0 heading into the final period.

In the third, Jake Blaszak got the Red Raiders within a goal when he fired one in wide-open in the slot. But midway through the period, Frank Grad’s shot from the point went off a defender and in to give Portside some insurance.

Plouffe finished with two assists to go along with his goal.

Portside will host Pittsford on Thursday while Fairport (3-9-3) will host Baldwinsville on Saturday.

