BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton advanced to the Class AA sectional semifinals behind Pauny Khounpachamsy’s game-winning goal late in the contest.

Brighton took a 1-0 lead just seven minutes into the second frame after a Fairport own goal. Three minutes later, the Red Raiders goal keeper, Brigid Mulholland scored a penalty kick to tie the game at 1.

With just over 23 minutes to play, Bella Pucci gave Fairport their first lead of the game off a header. Avery Harrington had the assist. A few minutes later, Finn Cregan got the equalizer off a corner kick to make it 2 all.

Cregan made her impact felt later on with a crosser to Khounpachamsy for the game-clinching goal with just over three minutes to play.

Brighton (10-6-1) moves onto the Class AA sectional semifinals and will face Schroeder on Wednesday, October 26th at Spencerport high school.