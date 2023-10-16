Moses threw seven touchdowns in a single game, one shy of the state record

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe quarterback Khaya Moses had a historic day on Saturday as the Red Jackets rolled to another lopsided victory.

Moses completed 11 of his 22 attempts for 154 yards and seven touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Wayne. His seven touchdowns in a single game were one shy of the state record, earning him our Player of the Week honors.

Moses was the beneficiary of some impressive catches by his wide receivers. Messiah Hampton had three touchdown catches, with Landan McKnight and Amari Colon each catching two.

The senior quarterback has thrown 22 touchdowns this year compared to just three interceptions.

The Red Jackets are 7-0 this season, with all of their wins coming by at least 40 points. They have allowed just seven points all season on defense. Monroe is ranked 8th in the latest NYSSWA poll.