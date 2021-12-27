Kearney’s Kaia Goode is our Player of the Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the initial state rankings came out last week, you might be a little surprised to see Bishop Kearney ranked 4th with how much talent they graduated last year. With our Player of the Week leading the way, it’s no mistake.

Kaia Goode of Bishop Kearney has powered the Kings to four straight wins, including an 81-27 win last week against Mount St. Mary’s thanks to hers 27 points.

During their four-game winning streak, where they’ve won by over 43 points per game, the Le Moyne commit is averaging just under 30 points a night. That includes a 41 point outing against The Park School.

The Kings are 4-2 overall on the season, only dropping their first two games of the year to two Pennsylvania teams.

Bishop Kearney will once again be a Section V favorite this year and Goode is a big reason why.