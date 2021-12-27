Kearney’s Kaia Goode is our Player of the Week

High School Sports

Goode has led the Kings to a four-game winning streak

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When the initial state rankings came out last week, you might be a little surprised to see Bishop Kearney ranked 4th with how much talent they graduated last year. With our Player of the Week leading the way, it’s no mistake.

Kaia Goode of Bishop Kearney has powered the Kings to four straight wins, including an 81-27 win last week against Mount St. Mary’s thanks to hers 27 points.

During their four-game winning streak, where they’ve won by over 43 points per game, the Le Moyne commit is averaging just under 30 points a night. That includes a 41 point outing against The Park School.

The Kings are 4-2 overall on the season, only dropping their first two games of the year to two Pennsylvania teams.

Bishop Kearney will once again be a Section V favorite this year and Goode is a big reason why.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss