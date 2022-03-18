Class AA State Semifinals- Bishop Kearney 94, Corning-Painted Post (IV) 42

The Lady Kings left no doubt about their semifinal matchup as they rolled past Corning-Painted Post and moved on to the championship game.

The Hawks reached the state semis with a few big upsets but had no such luck against Kearney.

The Lady Kings shot 71% in the first half, making 22 of their 31 field goal attempts. They led 25-9 after the first quarter and 57-19 at the half to put the game away early.

Aniya Rowe led all scorers with 27 points. Amaia Jackson scored 23 while Kaia Goode and Caydence Hadley both had 16 points.

Kearney will take on Baldwin out of Section VIII, who defeated Cicero-North Syracuse 56-54 in overtime. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY. The Lady Kings will try and win their second-ever state title. In 2013, they won the Class C crown.

Class A State Semifinals- Tappan Zee (I) 44, Mendon 41

A furious rally came up just short as the Vikings’ season came to a close one round before the state championship game.

After falling behind 11-3 early, the Vikings went on a 13-0 run to take a 16-11 lead midway through the second quarter. But Tappan Zee ended the half on an 8-0 run to lead 24-18 at halftime.

Tappan Zee built their lead up to 35-25 after three quarters and still lead by ten with under four minutes remaining.

That’s when Mendon made their charge. Anaya Coleman hit a three-pointer, Coleman fed Bridget Miller inside, and the Vikings hit three free throws to make it 43-39 with 50 seconds to play.

The Viking press forced a turnover as Lily Kennedy stole the ball and found Coleman who made it a 43-41 game with 35 seconds to play.

Tappan Zee hit a free throw to build their lead up to 44-41. Mendon had multiple looks in the final few seconds to tie up the game, but none of them would fall.

Coleman led all scorers with 17 points. Kennedy and Miller both had nine points while Dani Strauf had six. It was an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance for Mendon, as the Vikings shot 1/11 from three and shot 15/52 overall for a 28.8 shooting percentage.

Mendon will graduate ten seniors from this year’s team. The Vikings have won the last six Section V titles and are 136-9 over that stretch.