Kearney nips Fairport

Miles Rose scored with just under 30 seconds left to break a 61-61 tie and lift Bishop Kearney past Fairport 66-65 Tuesday night in Irondequoit.

The Red Raiders had two chances to get even late. The first was lost on a 1-for-2 trip to the free throw line. The second, after a Kings made free throw, resulted in a turnover with two seconds left.

Max Molisani did hit from three-quarters court at the buzzer, but two more BK free throws had already put the win out of reach.

Miles Monchecourt led the Kings with 28 points. Rose had 16 and Mike Gentile scored 12.

The Red Raiders rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to take a fourth quarter lead. Ryan Lucey led Fairport with 17 points.

Kearney snapped a four game losing streak and can use this win as a ray of light in a bleak season so far. The Kings are now 4-14.

Fairport fell to 9-9.