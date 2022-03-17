The Kings headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After knocking off Lancaster in the state quarterfinals, Bishop Kearney is headed back to the final four. It’s the third straight state semifinal berth for the Kings, but the first for any basketball team in New York since 2019.

The New York State basketball tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Kearney enters the final four with a 19-3 record which is no small feat considering the talent they loss off last year’s team due to graduation. Marianna Freeman, Taylor Norris, and Saniaa Wilson were all seniors on that Kearney team and are now playing basketball at the division one level.

Senior guard Kaia Goode is making her third trip to the state tournament over six years of playing varsity. This will be her last weekend ever playing high school basketball and Goode wants to go out on top. Rochester should want it, too.

“Honestly being here so long and being able to make the state championships two years in a row and not finishing it off,” said Goode. “Then coming back this year to actually just have a chance to win it all it just means the world to me.”

The Lady Kings are one of four teams from Section V competing in the final four. Kearney doesn’t take that honor lightly and wants to represent for the city of Rochester.

“At this point, it’s Rochester vs. everybody,” said Kevan Sheppard. “A state title for Bishop Kearney is a state title for Rochester. It’s a state title for Section V. Anytime you can bring home a state championship to your own area it actually puts your whole area under a microscope and it brings much needed attention to a lot of the other people you competed against.”

Kearney will take on Corning-Painted Post on Friday at 1:30 pm at the Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. On the other side of the bracket, Baldwin (VIII) will face Cicero-North Syracuse (III) right after at 3:15 pm.