Bishop Kearney had 24 points at halftime in their game against Mercy. The Kings outscored that in the third quarter alone. Then, their third quarter outscored their fourth quarter.

Kaia Goode finished with 32 points as Kearney romped past the Monarchs 79-34 in the season finale for the Kings.

Aniya Rowe had a triple double with 25 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds. Both Goode (13) and Rowe (10) hit double digits in the third quarter alone. Goode also scored 11 points in the fourth.

Kearney used suffocating defense to win the third quarter 27-7 and blow open a game that was 24-17 at the half. The Kings trapped constantly all over the court and forced a bevy of turnovers. They also won the fourth quarter 28-10.

BK closed the season on a 12-game winning streak and finished at 16-3. All three losses came from outside Section Five teams.

Mercy dropped their second straight and fell to 10-9. They close their regular season on Wednesday.