Kacie Mooney’s fighting spirit earns her a spot with her sister and the Fighting Irish

Pittsford Mendon’s Kacie Mooney lives by one principle: when she puts her mind to something, she does it.

Mooney has been able to accomplish a lot with that mindset, including a Class A state title and three sectional championships with Pittsford, but her greatest achievement to date was committing to play Division I lacrosse at Notre Dame with her sister Ellie.

“When she did, I made it my goal to work as hard as I could to get there too,” said Mooney. “Ellie’s my best friend, and I knew if I could go to school with her that would be amazing.”

Kacie was offered a spot on the team during breakfast with coaches on an unofficial visit to Notre Dame. At the same time, Ellie was on her official visit watching practice a few miles away. Both sisters rejoiced, but their parents were just as excited, if not more.

“My parents are just so happy they can make one trip out to see both of us play,” Mooney laughed.

Like any other set of sisters, Kacie and Ellie are incredibly competitive. From an early age, everything from playing outside to getting ready for bed was a race. The two also began playing lacrosse the same year, and know each other’s game on a cellular level.

“Ellie knows everything I do, and I know everything she does, what our strengths are, vice versa,” said Kacie. “When we’re looking for feeds and stuff, we always know when the other is going to be open or make a move, so it makes it a lot easier.”