Camryn Cole and Corintia Griffith are two of the top jumpers in the country

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s something special, historic even, happening with the Schroeder girls track and field team.

“Just to have two nationally-ranked athletes in multiple events is just mindblowing,” said Michael Quagliata, Schroeder’s assistant track coach. “It’s mindblowing. For me as a coach, it makes me giddy.”

That’s right, the Schroeder Warriors have two athletes that can go toe-to-toe with any high school athlete in the entire country. Senior Camryn Cole and junior Corintia Griffith make up the dynamic duo and their powers were in full display at Saturday’s Class A1 sectional championship meet.

Cole jumped six feet in the high jump, something that no other girl in the country had done this year.

“I was super excited and so ecstatic that I made it finally because it’s just something that I’ve been working towards and what I was thinking about every time I train,” said Cole.

The jump was a personal best and extended her Section V record that she set earlier this season.

Griffith jumped 41 feet-11.5 inches in the triple jump, eclipsing the state record by over an inch. However, her gratification was delayed for her historic jump.

“We didn’t even know the state record at that point until like later in the meet,” said Griffith. “So I found out when I was doing long jump that I got the state record. It was a really good feeling. I was really proud of myself.”

Her mark is good for second-best in the country and tops among juniors.

What’s even more impressive is that the duo have only really trained in their record-breaking disciplines within the last year.

Schroeder assistant coach Dan Graf asked Cole in 11th grade if she wanted to try out high jumping. She brushed him aside at first, saying that she wouldn’t be any good.

“I tried it… and I ended up being good at it,” Cole said with a smile.

Cole knew she had something in front of her when, despite scissor-kicking instead of using the traditional Fosbury flop, she jumped 5’1” in her first competition. That was good for second place among all jumpers.

As for Griffith, she started doing triple jump last year during indoor season. For the most part, she set it aside during outdoor and the start of this indoor season.

“I didn’t really expect to do super well,” said Griffith. “I thought that I’d hit high-30’s. It’s been very pleasantly surprising.”

The two are friends off the track and fierce competitors on it, specifically in the long jump where they go head-to-head.

“She’s actually one of my biggest role models if I’m being completely honest,” said Griffith. “She always tries to work super hard in practice and it’s always inspiring to see her go out and do what she does. So I’ve even told her that she’s been my role model.”

“It’s love and hate,” said Cole. “When you’re out on the field, you want to win. We’re not friends on the field but outside of competing, we are friends, good ones. We’re making each other better every day.”

Cole has so far kept Griffith at bay, winning the sectional championships on Saturday while Griffith came in second. She jumped 19 feet- 7.75 inches to take the title, which is second best in Section V history and 5th best in New York state history. It’s also the 10th farthest jump in the country this year.

“She makes me want to jump longer, especially because she’s a junior and I’m a senior and I feel like I have to be better than her,” Cole said.

Cole and Griffith have a few more meets to extend their marks with Thursday’s state qualifier, states, and eventually nationals in front of them. Cole is just an inch away from the state high jump record and says that she needs to match Griffith in the record books before the year is done.

Cole has committed to Northeastern University, while Griffith is considering her options, eyeing warm-weather schools like UCLA and UNLV. She said her phone’s been blowing up ever since her jump was posted on Saturday.

Both have eyes to contend at the college level and have dreams of competing in the Olympics. While Quagliata says it’s unfair to project that far in advance, he says the sky is the limit for the pair.

“I see these girls going way beyond what they’re at now,” said Quagliata, who focuses on coaching long and triple jump at Schroeder. “It’s because of the types of competitors they are. They work very hard, they work in the gym, they work hard running, and they work hard in their jumps. They’re still getting better and better.”

And that fact is a scary one for their competitors all across the country