John Pelin calls it a career at Spencerport

The average length of an athletic director is six to ten years.

John Pelin has spent thirty at Spencerport and is still grateful to when it all began.

“Back in 1989, our superintendents Joe Clement took a chance on a 32-year old kid who had really no administrative experience,” smiled Pelin.

He is finally retiring at the end of the month after an impressive career with the Rangers.

“Hopefully I met the desired and direction that he [Clement] wanted to go with this community and this school district,” said Pelin.

Pelin created a girls lacrosse program at Spenceprort when there was no other on the west side. They’re now one of the best in the state.

The 62 year-old never thought he would spend three decades with the Rangers and calls the end, “Bittersweet.”

“The support from our coaches and our parents have made it easy to stay here,” added Pelin. “I felt I just did the job to the best I could and hopefully made a positive impact along the way.”