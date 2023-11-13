Leary scored both game-winning goals at the state final four

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — JB Leary had a weekend that he will be telling his grandkids about years down the line to help the Aquinas boys soccer team win a state title.

On Friday in the state semifinals against Westhill (III), Leary scored the only goal for the Li’l Irish to push his team into the Class A title game.

On Saturday in the championship game, Aquinas was tied with Byram Hills (I) at 2 in double-overtime when Leary was the hero once again.

The senior netted the game-winning goal off an assist by Tin-Tin Pasia to win the state championship.

The title is the fourth in program history for the Li’l Irish and the first since 2006.

Leary finished the season with 11 goals and 5 assists.

Aquinas finished the year with an unblemished mark of 20-0-2 and Leary, our Player of the Week, is a massive reason why.