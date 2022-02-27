ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In their final trips to the New York State Wrestling Championships, Rush-Henrietta’s Jayden Scott and Hilton’s Rocco Camillaci won their first ever individual state championships.

At 145 pounds, Scott won his championship match via decision 4-2. It was the North Carolina commit’s fifth trip down to state tournament.

Camillaci took first place defeating his opponent via decision 9-5. It was the 152 pounder’s fourth trip down to Albany finishing in 3rd place in 2019 and 2020.

Pittsford’s Nick Sanko finished in second place at 160 pounds in division one while Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Andrew Spaulding came in second place at pounds in division two.