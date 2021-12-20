Jack Stappenbeck of Thomas is our Player of the Week

Stappenbeck tallied eight points in three games to lead the Titans to a 3-0 week

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jack Stappenbeck could not be stopped last week, powering Thomas hockey to a 3-0 week.

Stappenbeck had a goal and an assist in wins over Fairport and Canandaigua and tallied two goals and two assists against Greece, including a highlight-reel goal where he slid the puck between a defender’s leg for a “nutmeg”.

The senior has nine goals and five assists this season, leading the Titans to a 6-1 start this season. Thomas is undefeated in Section V action and will take on Churchville-Chili on Tuesday, December 21st.