Irondequoit’s Ronnie Garrow returns stronger than ever in 2021

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Ronnie Garrow’s junior season ended before it began.

During week one of the 2019 football season, Garrow broke his fibula, tibia, and dislocated his ankle after a teammate fell on his left leg.

Fresh off of the Eagles 2018 sectional title, he was poised to have a big year. While he was waiting to be taken to the hospital, he was in a state of shock.

“I didn’t even think I was injured. I actually tried to get up,” said Garrow. “When I fell and looked at it, I lost it. I had no idea what was going on.”

Days after his injury, Garrow returned to football practice to let his teammates know he was okay and would be by their side no matter what.

“We were all taken by the injury because it was pretty gruesome,” said Irondequoit head coach Dan Fichtner. “It was a really good emotional lift for the team after everything was settled to see how he handled adversity. I was proud of him.”

Along with physical therapy, Garrow spent time in Fichtner’s gym to regain his strength and work his flexibility. He could not walk for six months, but slowly worked his way back to playing shape.

Garrow’s recovery reached another level when COVID-19 hit. Even though he could not work out or get in a gym for a little bit, he had extra time to single out his leg and heal. Now, he is “100% confident playing on it now” due to that extended offseason.

“I definitely feel more comfortable on it now that I had more time to work on it, more than physical therapy,” said Garrow. “I’m relieved. To be able to play football again is just a blessing in and of itself.”

Garrow was not nervous to return to practice or play, nor was Fichtner. The Eagles head coach was excited to see one of his best defensive players hit the field once again.

“His ability to absorb force in the lower part of his body is back to where it needs to be and you can see it in his play. He’s a great leader, he’s a fantastic player, he’s an anchor on our defense. I just can’t wait to watch him play.”