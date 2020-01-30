Irondequoit’s new ‘Miss Buzzer Beater’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When you think of Irondequoit girls basketball over the last few years, you might think of Alahna Paige. The senior guard is the Eagles’ all time leading scorer, but she’s getting a new reputation — as Miss Buzzer Beater.

She’s hit three this season and assisted on another game winner.

Her clutch play came in handy this post season as the Eagles are trying to win their second sectional title in school history.

Sectional title or not, Paige has become the measuring stick for any future girls players at Irondequoit.

“It means a lot to me knowing that I’m at the top now and I’m still going with my record and everything,” said Paige. “I’m setting it as I play and that’s just a really cool memory got me. My name will always be known, like, Alahna Paige is the leading scorer for Irondequoit girls basketball.”

Paige’s coach says her hard work sets her apart.

“She’s the best ball handler in section five. A tremendous play maker, she distributes the ball to hear teammates very well. She’s improved on every facet because she continually works on her craft,” said Coach Scott Smith.