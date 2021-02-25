Irondequoit’s Giuffrida gets milestone win

Rick Giuffrida got win number 200 as his Irondequoit Eagles scored an impressive 7-3 win over Brockport at Lakeshore Ice Arena Thursday afternoon.

Leo Letta scored the first two goals of the game and finished with a hat trick to lead Irondequoit. Bryce Billitier added a goal 70 seconds before the end of the first period to give the Eagles a commanding 3-0 lead. They never looked back.

Billitier finished with two goals and an assist. Eli Velepec and Jordan Flynn each had three points the opposite way (one goal, two assists) for the Eagles.

Giuffrida has been behind the bench for Irondequoit the last 33 seasons, including 17 as the head coach.

Jeremy Rausch and Tyler Henshaw were in on all three Brockport goals. Rausch scored two and assisted on the third. Henshaw had two helpers and the third goal.

Irondequoit has now won five of their last six and improved to 5-1-1. Brockport fell to 3-3-1.