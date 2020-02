IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit senior Luke Melidona hit a last second half-court heave Saturday to give the Eagles a 55-53 win over Webster Thomas in a boys basketball matchup.

News 8’s AJ Feldman was there for the buzzer-beater:

The reach of that shot would soon exceed far past the walls of the gymnasium.

The shot got national attention when it was included in SportsCenter’s iconic Top 10 plays, coming in at No. 8 on Sunday morning.

That shot gave Irondequoit its 11th win in a row.