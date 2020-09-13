Irondequoit volleyball senior finds silver lining in season delay

The Irondequoit girl’s volleyball team got together on Saturday for the first time sine the COVID-19 pandemic broke out for a team fundraiser.

Head coach Marc Callari wanted to give the girls good news about the upcoming season, but instead had to discuss a season six months away.

“Usually at this point we have a couple matches and a tournament,” said Callari. “You hate to see summer end as a teacher but you look forward to coaching your kids.”

Callari was disappointed in the NYSPHSAA decision to postpone volleyball to March, especially because the kids are back in person.

“It’s very very frustrating,” said Callari. “We’re in school, so I was hopeful that we’d be able to get out on the court, but it’ll have to wait six months.”

The disappointment extended to the Eagles players. Senior captain Jashawna Luke was bummed when she first heard the news, though her fears were more related to not playing at all.

“When I was I would be looking up to the varsity players and seniors and always thought I can’t wait util it can be my turn,” said Luke. “It’s finally my turn, so for me the possibility of not playing really broke my heart.”

She started to feel better about the season when she realized a delay could mean changes in the COVID restrictions. All Luke wanted was for her mom to see her finish out her high school career on the court with her teammates.

“She always talks about seeing us play and how she misses seeing us play and be together out there,” said Luke. “Knowing there’s the possibility there may be fans, even if it’s limited makes me happy.”

Attendance decisions for the second fall season have not yet been updated, but will be closer to the beginning of March by the Department of Health.