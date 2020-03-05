Irondequoit stages comeback for the ages

Earlier this year, Luke Melidona rescued an Irondequoit win with a half court buzzer beater. It got him on SportsCenter.

Melidona was rescuing the Eagles again on Wednesday. This one won’t earn him any national recognition, but it was a whole lot more important.

The top seeded Eagles scored the last 13 points of their Class A1 semifinal to rally past (4)Mendon for a 53-51 win at Schroeder Wednesday night.

Melidona fed Connor Shafer for the go-ahead bucket with 2.6 seconds to play. Jacob Shadders had a heave from beyond half court for the Vikings that was dead on line, but hit the front of the rim and bounced out.

It seemed like Shadders and company would be the team celebrating midway through the fourth quarter. He sliced and diced the Irondequoit D for a banked in 12-footer that put Pittsford up 51-40.

From there, the Irondequoit defense turned into a collective, “Thou shalt not pass”.

A Melidona putback got the Eagles within 51-45 with 2:30 to play.

The Eagles pressed and Shafer tipped a pass that Melidona wrestled away near midcourt. He fed Keenan Robertson for a layup and, suddenly, it was a four point game with two minutes to play.

A Nick Leonardo steal on the ensuing Mendon possession got Irondequoit running the other way. Melidona did not hesitate and drove for a layup with a foul. He made the free throw to get the Eagles within one point at the 1:30 mark.

Irondequoit got a stop and had a chance for the lead, but was called for an offensive foul. Mendon’s next possession summed up the last four minutes of the game succinctly.

Shadders did his best dance for some space, but Robertson blocked his layup attempt out of bounds. After the inbound, Irondequoit swarmed like they had ten on the floor instead of five and Robertson got another block. This time, Melidona grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled.

Melidona made one of two free throws with ten seconds left, but Robertson grabbed the board. After a timeout, Melidona drew four defenders and found Shafer for a point blank game winner.

Robertson finished with 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Melidona only had 11, but eight were in the fourth. He either scored or assisted all of Irondequoit’s final ten points.

Shadders led the Vikings with 22 points. They finished their season at 16-6.

Irondequoit moves on to what could be a historic championship game. (3)Eastridge rolled past (2)Leadership 56-38 in the other Class A1 semifinal. Not only is it a matchup of crosstown rivals, Eastridge is looking for their first sectional title since 1964.

Tip time for the A1 championship game is 7pm Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena.