Irondequoit locks up top seed in Class A; Mercy falls

Irondequoit 72, Canandaigua 50

Alahna Paige scored 47 points as the Eagles locked up the No. 1 spot in Class A with a 72-50 win over Canandaigua.

Paige set fire for Irondequoit scoring four consecutive three-point shots on four consecutive possessions in the first quarter. She scored 27 of her total points in the first half.

Irondequoit has not had the top seed in a sectional tournament since 2011. The boys team at Irondequoit is also a top seed to make it the first time in school history both Eagles basketball teams will be a #1 at sectionals.

Amherst 64, Mercy 53

Katie Whitaker scored 19 points to lead the Monarchs, but Mercy never really threatened Amherst in the second half. Both teams are ranked in the state top 25.

Ella Wanzer topped all scorers with 27 points for the Tigers who outscored Mercy 19-5 in the first quarter and really never looked back.

It was the third loss in four games for the Monarchs, who finished the regular season at 15-5.

Amherst is now 12-6.