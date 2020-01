A dominant performance by Irondequoit at Genesee Valley Ice Rink lifted the Eagles to a 4-1 win over the Brighton/HFL/East Rochester Barons.

Irondequoit scored in all three periods, twice in the third, but were unable to record a shutout. The Barons scored their lone goal with 1:11 left to play.

With Monday’s win, the Eagles advance to 11-5 on the season.