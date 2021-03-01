Irondequoit grinds out win; Brighton gets past Churchville-Chili

Irondequoit 48, Penfield 38

This game wasn’t a Rembrandt for the Eagles (or maybe even a kindergarten finger painting), but it was good enough to earn a home win over gritty Penfield.

The Patriots were held to only five points in the first 12 minutes of the second half as the Irondequoit rallied from a 22-14 second quarter deficit. The Eagles put together a 23-5 run that spanned nearly two full quarters to take control.

Keenan Robertson returned to the lineup for the Irondequoit after an extended absence due, in part, to the team’s early season Covid issue. He was tied for the team lead in scoring with nine points. Jaleel Davis and Ryan Heath also had nine for the Eagles.

Irondequoit improved to 7-2 after their fourth win in a row. Penfield fell to 7-3.

Brighton 72, Churchville-Chili 63

Colin O’Connor had 14 points as Brighton knocked off Churchville-Chili on Winton Road Monday night.

The Bruins built a ten point lead six minutes into the game and held the Saints at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Brighton improved to 4-4 with the win. Churchville is now 1-7.