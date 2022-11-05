WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A sectional title was never in doubt for the top-seeded Eagles as Irondequoit took down Arcadia in straight sets to win the A1 crown.

Irondequoit won its sets 25-17, 25-18, and 25-13 for their first title since 2019.

Natalie Pederson was named tournament MVP after recording a team-high eleven kills. McKenna Callari had nine kills, ten digs, and three aces while Kayce Hennekey had six kills and three blocks. Both were named to the all-tournament team. Laney Flynn dished out 25 assists and had six digs in the win.

Irondequoit will face Mercy in the Class A crossover game on Tuesday, November 8th. The Monarchs swept Sutherland in the A2 title game.

In other Section V championship action, Fairport beat Penfield 3-1 in a battle of the top two ranked teams in the state for the Class AA championship. Wayne ousted Waterloo in straight sets for the Class B championship.