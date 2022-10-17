ONTARIO CENTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoiut Eagles stormed back to win the final two sets of their five-set matchup with Wayne. Neither team entered the match with more than two losses.

Wane won the first 25-15 after controlling the end of the set, leading just 14-13 midway through the set.

Irondequoit answered with a dominant 25-11 victory in the second set.

Wayne eked out a 25-21 win in set three, with Irondequoiut once again responding with a resounding win, taking the fourth set 25-14.

The fifth set was a matchup of runs, with Irondequoiut coming out on top. The visitors led 4-0 off the bat, with Wayne answering to tie it up at 4-4. Then Laney Flynn started serving for Irondequoit and never stopped, as IQ rolled off eleven straight points to win the fifth set 15-4.

Irondequoit (15-1) will finish their regular season at home against Canandaigua on Friday night. Wayne (12-3) will travel to Midlakes on Tuesday, October 18th.