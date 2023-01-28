IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eagles dominated the second half on both sides of the floor to defeat their rivals 54-25. Irondequoit also beat Eastridge back in early December 48-44.

It was a back and forth first quarter with the Eagles coming out on top 16-14. Irondequoit began to pull away in the second quarter taking a 27-20 lead into the halfway mark.

Irondequoit played a near perfect third quarter outscoring Eastridge 20-0 in the eight minutes of play to put the game out of reach.

Junior forward Ella Brennan of Irondequoit had a double-double with 21 points, 11 boards, and three steals. Maeve Brennan pitched in with 14 rebounds, six blocks, and four steals. Sophomore Aubrey Smith had a good day from her guard position with nine points, seven rebounds, and five steals.

Irondequoit (5-11) will look to build off this momentum against Arcadia at home on Tuesday, January 31st. Eastridge (5-10) will face a tough test at Sutherland the same night.