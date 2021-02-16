Irondequoit girls basketball team experiencing COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday game postponed

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit girls basketball team is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, and will not be playing on Tuesday night.

According to a February 14 email from athletic director Kim Schon provided to News 8, four players and two coaches on the girls basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

Practice on Monday, February 15 was cancelled and rapid testing was set up at the high school for other student athletes.

Irondequoit tweeted Monday night that the boys and girls basketball games for Tuesday, February 16 were cancelled as a result of the inclement weather, while the ice hockey home opener at Lakeshore was still scheduled to play.

The last team to play the Irondequoit girls team is Pittsford Sutherland. Their game against Honeoye Falls-Lima is still on for Tuesday.

Sutherland officials have been in contact with Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and the team has been given the OK to continue playing at this time.

Officials from the Irondequoit’s athletic department have not immediately returned a request for comment.

