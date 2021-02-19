Irondequoit girls basketball on ‘pause’ until next week due to COVID-19

High School Sports

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a tweet from the West Irondequoit School District, the varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams will continue to be on pause until next week, due to several positive COVID-19 cases.

“That includes the postponement of games Friday and Saturday. We have asked our players and coaches to focus on their health and well-being and regroup next week,” the tweet reads.

According to a February 14 email from athletic director Kim Schon provided to News 8, four players and two coaches on the girls basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. Practice on Monday, February 15 was cancelled and rapid testing was set up at the high school for other student athletes.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss