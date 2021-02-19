Irondequoit girls basketball on ‘pause’ until next week due to COVID-19

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a tweet from the West Irondequoit School District, the varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams will continue to be on pause until next week, due to several positive COVID-19 cases.

“That includes the postponement of games Friday and Saturday. We have asked our players and coaches to focus on their health and well-being and regroup next week,” the tweet reads.

According to a February 14 email from athletic director Kim Schon provided to News 8, four players and two coaches on the girls basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. Practice on Monday, February 15 was cancelled and rapid testing was set up at the high school for other student athletes.

