Jashawna Luke had 12 kills to lead Irondequoit past Gates-Chili 3-0 in the girls volleyball opener for both Wednesday night on Cooper Avenue.

The set scores were 25-9, 25-18, 25-13.

Caitlin Callari had nine assists setting for the Eagles. Makennah Bullis added three kills and three digs of her own. Luke also had five digs and four aces.