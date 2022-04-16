Canandaigua posts their first shutout of the season

Irondequoit 9, Schroeder 8

Two fourth quarter goals by eighth-grader, Cooper Moore helped lift the Eagles to a 9-8 win over Schroeder.

Nick Hauman scored late in the third quarter to tie the game at 7. In the fourth, Moore scored from the same spot on the left wing twice to put the Eagles up 9-7.

Irondequoit’s Noah Gibson had three scores and one assist while Jonah Carrier had a stellar day with faceoffs winning 79% of the time. Nick Hauman led Schroeder with three goals.

Irondequoit (4-0) will put their undefeated record on the line against Pittsford on Tuesday, April 19th. Schroeder will look to bounce back against Livonia-Avon on Wednesday, April 20th.

Canandaigua 8, Penn Yan 0

Canandaigua’s defense rose to the occasion pitching a shutout in this year’s iteration of the War for the Oar.

Morgan Elliott broke the ice in the first quarter off an assist from Dom Gullace. Nate Sheridan and Drew Williamee added goals in the second quarter to give the Braves a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

In the second half, Canandaigua’s stingy defense continued to play at a high level holding Penn Yan scoreless. Braden Gioseffi scored twice in the second half while Elliott added another goal.

Jack Faiola got the start and made five saves in net for Canandaigua with Tyler DeRue and Riley Williams both getting time in the fourth quarter to combine for the shutout.

Canandaigua moved to 5-1 on the year and will face Fairport on Wednesday, April 20th. Penn Yan suffered their second loss of the year and will hit the road and take on Waterloo on Tuesday, April 19th.

Victor 11, Niskayuna 5

Victor pulled away in the second half to defeat Niskayuna in a battle between two New York state powerhouse programs.

Through 12 minutes of play, the Blue Devils held a 3-2 lead after a pair of goals from Pax Marshall. Early in the second quarter, Niskayuna scored a goal to tie the game at three. From there, Victor would go on a 8-2 run the rest of the game.

Kyle Saeger, Thomas Gravino and Marshall led the way for Victor with three goals a piece. Jack Herendeen pitched in a score with four assists.

Victor (5-0) will take on Jamesville-Dewitt out of the Syracuse area on Thursday, April 21st.